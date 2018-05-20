  • Pirates' Josh Harrison back in lineup after injury

    The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled infielder Josh Harrison from his rehab assignment on Sunday.

    Harrison was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.

    He was out with a broken finger.

    To make room for Harrison, Nick Kingham has been optioned to triple-A Indianapolis. 

    Harrison will play in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. 

