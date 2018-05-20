The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled infielder Josh Harrison from his rehab assignment on Sunday.
Harrison was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.
He was out with a broken finger.
To make room for Harrison, Nick Kingham has been optioned to triple-A Indianapolis.
ROSTER MOVE: Josh Harrison has been recalled from his rehab and reinstated from the DL and Nick Kingham has been optioned to AAA Indy.— Pirates (@Pirates) May 20, 2018
Harrison will play in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres.
