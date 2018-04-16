Pirates 2B Josh Harrison out 6 weeks with broken finger

The team says Harrison fractured his pinkie finger Sunday when he was hit with a pitch by Miami's Jose Urena in the third inning of Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over the Marlins.
On Monday, Harrison met with a hand specialist in Pittsburgh who diagnosed the injury.
BREAKING: Josh Harrison was examined by Allegheny Health Network hand specialist Dr. Ed Birdsong today, and it was determined that he sustained a fracture to the 5th metacarpal of the left hand. Out up to 6 weeks. #Pirates pic.twitter.com/mEsFZQskVY— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) April 16, 2018
This isn't the first time Harrison has broken a bone when getting hit by a pitch. The two-time All-Star missed the final month of the 2017 season, when he broke the same finger when he was hit by Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle.
