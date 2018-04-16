  • Pirates 2B Josh Harrison out 6 weeks with broken finger

    PITTSBURGH (AP) -- (AP)ong> - Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison is out six weeks with a broken bone in his left hand.

    The team says Harrison fractured his pinkie finger Sunday when he was hit with a pitch by Miami's Jose Urena in the third inning of Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over the Marlins.   

    On Monday, Harrison met with a hand specialist in Pittsburgh who diagnosed the injury.   

    This isn't the first time Harrison has broken a bone when getting hit by a pitch. The two-time All-Star missed the final month of the 2017 season, when he broke the same finger when he was hit by Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle.

     
     

