Pirates Preview: Bucs Try to Salvage Series vs. Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost for the sixth time in their last seven games when they fell 10-4 to the New York Yankees at PNC Park on Saturday.

Bailey Falter and Colin Holderman were responsible for allowing six runs to score in the top of the fifth after the Pirates had built a lead in the bottom of the fourth by scoring four runs of their own. After that, though, the Pirates were held scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Pirates (2-7) will try and salvage their series with the Yankees (6-2) on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh, MLB Network as well as 93.7 The Fan.

