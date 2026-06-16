Pirates Pummeled by Athletics, Drop Below .500 for 1st Time Since March

Jared Jones and Carmen Mlodzinski were knocked around, and the Pirates fell below .500 for the first time since March after being pummeled 11-2 by the Athletics on Monday night at Sutter Health Park.

Key Moments

Trailing by two runs in the fourth, the Pirates had runners on the corners with one out, but J.T. Ginn got Esmerlyn Valdez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Jeff McNeil’s homer in the bottom of the inning added insult to injury.

Player of the Game

Nick Kurtz had his second two-homer game this month and matched a season-high five RBI for the Athletics. He finished with three hits, drew a walk and scored two runs.

Stat to Know

Jeff McNeil had been hitless in his last 20 at-bats entering play prior to finishing 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored against the Pirates. His homer was his first since May 20.

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