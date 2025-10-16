Pirates’ Tommy Pham, Jared Triolo named Gold Glove finalists

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have two players up for a National League Gold Glove award. Rawlings Baseball announced the 2025 finalists on Wednesday, and left fielder Tommy Pham and utilityman Jared Triolo are among them.

Pham, in his first season with the Pirates, totaled 115 games in left field. He posted a .986 fielding percentage with six outfield assists and five defensive runs saved.

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins are the other two finalists.

Triolo is hoping to make it back-to-back Gold Gloves after winning the award as a utility player last year. Triolo played 47 games at shortstop in 2025, 32 games at third base, 24 at first base and 11 at second. He didn’t commit an error at either first base or second base, owned a .972 fielding percentage at third base and a .968 fielding percentage at short. He combined for nine defensive runs saved between the four positions.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

