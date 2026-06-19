PIRATES TRADE: Joey Bart to Braves for Hunter Stratton

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pirates have swung a trade with the Braves, acquiring relief pitcher Hunter Stratton in exchange for catcher Joey Bart. Stratton, who was originally selected by the Pirates in the 16th round of the 2017 draft, has been assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Stratton, 29, made 47 appearances with the Pirates from 2023-25 and went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and one save before he was traded to Atlanta for prospect Titus Dumitru and cash considerations in July 2025.

The right-hander went 1-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 12 appearances for the Braves last year. Stratton spent most of the 2026 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, where he went 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 21 appearances. He totaled 24.2 innings, allowed 24 hits, walked 16 and struck out 24 batters.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group