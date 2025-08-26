Pittsburgh Pirates announce 2025 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their 2026 regular season schedule, starting with an opening series against the New York Mets from March 26-29.

This marks the first time since 2002 that the Pirates will face the Mets on Opening Day.

The season opener will be followed by a series against the Cincinnati Reds from March 30 to April 1. The Pirates will then return to Pittsburgh for their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles from April 3 to 5, followed by a series with the San Diego Padres from April 6 to 8.

The 2026 season will begin earlier than any previous season for the Pirates. This early start is part of a broader trend in Major League Baseball to begin the season in late March.

The Pirates’ home opener against the Orioles will be their second in three seasons. The initial homestand will conclude with a series against the Padres, providing fans with an exciting start to the home schedule.

You can see the full schedule below:

