Pittsburgh Pirates announce ‘The Pitt’ bobblehead giveaway to first 20K fans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a partnership with HBO Max for the Emmy Award-winning Max Original series “The Pitt.”

The collaboration features a “Dr. Robby” bobblehead giveaway for the first 20,000 fans attending the game on Saturday, July 25, at PNC Park, when the Pirates host the Chicago Cubs.

This bobblehead promotion is part of the fifth annual Yinzerpalooza weekend, an event known for its popular bobblehead releases among fans and collectors.

“The Pitt” is a medical drama set in Pittsburgh, focusing on Dr. Robby and his staff at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Noah Wyle portrays Dr. Robby in the series and also serves as an executive producer for “The Pitt.” The show follows Dr. Robby and his medical team as they navigate shifts in the emergency department.

Beyond the Yinzerpalooza weekend, the partnership extended to supporting the Pirates Health Care Appreciation Series. This series took place from Thursday, May 28, through Sunday, May 31, at PNC Park, where the Pirates hosted the Minnesota Twins.

The collaboration aims to celebrate health care workers and highlight aspects of Pittsburgh. Tickets for the bobblehead game and the entire Yinzerpalooza weekend are available for purchase at Pirates.com/Yinzerpalooza.

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