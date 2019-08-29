PITTSBURGH - Chris Archer still isn't throwing. Gregory Polanco still isn't throwing full-tilt.
With the calendar about to flip to September, all involved with the Pirates in the rehabilitation of both will have to make decisions sooner rather than later, Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates' director of sports medicine, told reporters Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, though he very much left open the possibility that one or both could return in 2019.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
Archer, out with a shoulder injury sustained eight days ago at PNC Park, has begun what Tomczyk described as "advanced, one-armed plyometrics," and I saw him throwing a medicine ball off the wall in the clubhouse here Wednesday, but there's nothing yet scheduled with an actual baseball.
"Chris' hope is to return to pitch," Tomczyk said, "or at least to get his arm feeling right before the end of the season."
TRENDING NOW:
- 'MythBusters' host, pro driver Jessi Combs dies in crash trying to break land-speed record
- Michigan man accused of killing wife with heroin-laced cereal in 2014
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- VIDEO: First Costco in China closes early due to huge crowd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}