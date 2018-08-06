Pittsburgh pirates bolster roster with trade for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria

PITTSBURGH - The Pirates made another addition to it's roster Monday afternoon when the club acquired infielder Adeiny Hechavarria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Matt Seelinger.
This move bolsters the Bucs infield as they make a push towards the playoffs in the remaining 50 games of the regular season.
Hechavarria hit .258 with three home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games with the Rays this season, making 61 appearances at shortstop. The 29-year-old ranks fifth in Major League Baseball with 734 games at shortstop since 2013. He was a National League Gold Glove finalist in 2014 and 2015. Hechavarria made his Major League debut with Toronto in 2012, but has played with the Miami Marlins and Rays over the past seven seasons.
He is expected to join the club in Denver Tuesday, at which time the Pirates will have to make a corresponding roster move in which to add Hechavarria.
At the trading deadline, the Pirates traded with the Rays to acquire starting pitcher Chris Archer.
