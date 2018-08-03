Pirates' Kang undergoes wrist surgery, out at least 4 weeks

PITTSBURGH - Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang underwent surgery on his left wrist Friday morning at Allegheny Health Network, according to a release by the Pirates.
Kang had reported wrist discomfort to the team on June 20. After being evaluated, doctors recommended rest and immobilization.
During batting practice on Tuesday, Kang reported that the symptoms had returned, the Pirates said.
Kang, his doctors and representatives decided surgery was the best option. Pieces of cartilage were removed during the procedure.
Typical return to play from this type of surgery is four to six weeks, the Pirates said.
