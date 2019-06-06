  • Holy costumes Batman! Buccos dress as superheroes as they leave on roadtrip

    PITTSBURGH - If Thursday's Pirates victory over the Braves didn't make you smile, maybe their outfits will.

    The team dressed a superheroes as they headed off on their roadtrip.

    From the looks of it, they had a lot of different franchises represented.

    Deadpool.

    Wolverine.

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

    Batman.

    The list goes on.

    We're not really sure why the Buccos were all dressed up as they left for Milwaukee, but they're definitely having a good time after taking 2 of 3 from the Braves.

