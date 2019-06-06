PITTSBURGH - If Thursday's Pirates victory over the Braves didn't make you smile, maybe their outfits will.
The team dressed a superheroes as they headed off on their roadtrip.
Feeling SUPER on our way to Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/PbyROb0JxM— Pirates (@Pirates) June 6, 2019
From the looks of it, they had a lot of different franchises represented.
Deadpool.
Wolverine.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Batman.
The list goes on.
Whole squad ready ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fYJG1Px6xu— Cole Tucker (@cotuck) June 6, 2019
We're not really sure why the Buccos were all dressed up as they left for Milwaukee, but they're definitely having a good time after taking 2 of 3 from the Braves.
