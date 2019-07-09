  • Josh Bell makes first-round exit from 2019 Home Run Derby

    By: Chase Williams

    Updated:

    Josh Bell had a nice showing at the Home Run Derby but was eliminated in the first round by Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves by a score of 25-18.

    Bell is the sixth Pirates player to participate in team history, joining Pedro Alvarez (2013), Andrew McCutchen (2012), Jason Bay (2005), Barry Bonds (1992), and Bobby Bonilla (1990). All six were eliminated in the first round.

    Tomorrow night, however, Bell will have a chance at redemption as he was named the designated hitter for the National League team and will bat sixth in the All-Star Game. 

    Bell and teammate Felipe Vazquez are the only Pittsburgh Pirates in the mid-summer classic.

