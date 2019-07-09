Josh Bell had a nice showing at the Home Run Derby but was eliminated in the first round by Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves by a score of 25-18.
Bell is the sixth Pirates player to participate in team history, joining Pedro Alvarez (2013), Andrew McCutchen (2012), Jason Bay (2005), Barry Bonds (1992), and Bobby Bonilla (1990). All six were eliminated in the first round.
Tomorrow night, however, Bell will have a chance at redemption as he was named the designated hitter for the National League team and will bat sixth in the All-Star Game.
Bell and teammate Felipe Vazquez are the only Pittsburgh Pirates in the mid-summer classic.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toddler slips from grandfather's hands, falls from cruise ship
- Crash leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Penn Hills
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- VIDEO: Man charged after licking Blue Bell ice cream in copycat video, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}