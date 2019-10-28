PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are firing General Manager Neal Huntington.
Neal Huntington has been fired. That's official. Obviously more to come on the site. #DKPS #Pirates— Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) October 28, 2019
Pirates announce Executive Vice President and General Manager Neal Huntington has been relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/XVtXBeF5TQ— Pirates (@Pirates) October 28, 2019
Team owner Bob Nutting issued a statement Monday following the news of Huntington's firing:
"I greatly appreciate Neal's dedication to the Pirates organization and our city over the past 12 seasons. His time with the Pirates should always be remembered for ending a long stretch of futility and bringing Postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh.
“This past season was by far the most frustrating and challenging season that I have experienced as owner. It became clear to me as the season progressed that significant change was necessary in order to refresh our entire operations.
“The decisions that have been made over the past month were not easy and have been the result of a systematic and thorough review, and further reinforced through multiple conversations with people that I trust and respect throughout baseball.
“It was critical that we have our new team president in place to conduct the search for the next leader of our baseball operations department. With the naming of Travis Williams to the position of president today, we will immediately begin the search process. I am confident that we will find the right person.
“While we will pause the managerial search process for the time being, we are appreciative of the work that has been done thus far and confident in the candidates available to us. The hiring of a new general manager will only help clarify the situation further for those candidates.”
The firing of Huntington follows the firings of Frank Coonelly and Clint Hurdle in recent weeks.
Team officials announced Coonelly was leaving the team in late September. Hurdle was let go an hour before one of the last games of the season with two years left on his contract.
The firings come after another disappointing season for Pirates fans despite the organization's television ratings seeing a slight increase.
Nutting is expected to introduce the new team president, Travis Williams, later on Monday.
