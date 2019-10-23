  • President Frank Coonelly leaving the Pirates

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The changes continue at the Pittsburgh Pirates following another disappointing season.

    The team announced Wednesday that it was parting ways with long-time team president Frank Coonelly.

    "Frank and I both agreed that it was clear a change in the day-to-day leadership of the Club is needed.  This leadership transition gives us the opportunity to refresh our entire operations," said Pirates owner Bob Nutting.

    Coonelly acknowledged it was time to make a change.

    "As we worked through a comprehensive assessment of everything that we do, I undertook an honest self-evaluation.  While not an easy conclusion to reach, I ultimately decided that the best interests of the Pirates would be served if the Club had a new leader who would bring new ideas and a new direction," Coonelly said.

    In a release, the team said a new president would be announced on Monday.

     

