PITTSBURGH - The changes continue at the Pittsburgh Pirates following another disappointing season.
The team announced Wednesday that it was parting ways with long-time team president Frank Coonelly.
>>RELATED: Nutting still mulling other front office moves
"Frank and I both agreed that it was clear a change in the day-to-day leadership of the Club is needed. This leadership transition gives us the opportunity to refresh our entire operations," said Pirates owner Bob Nutting.
Coonelly acknowledged it was time to make a change.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police in riot gear warn protesters in downtown Pittsburgh to move
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- 4,000 without power, schools closed in South Hills
- VIDEO: President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh forcing road closures Wednesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"As we worked through a comprehensive assessment of everything that we do, I undertook an honest self-evaluation. While not an easy conclusion to reach, I ultimately decided that the best interests of the Pirates would be served if the Club had a new leader who would bring new ideas and a new direction," Coonelly said.
>>RELATED: Pirates fire manager Clint Hurdle
In a release, the team said a new president would be announced on Monday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}