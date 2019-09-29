PITTSBURGH - The Pirates and manager Clint Hurdle have parted ways according to the organization.

Hurdle had two years left on his current contract before he was let go.

He was smiling as he left PNC Park Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle leaves the clubhouse after being relieved of managerial duties before the game against thein Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The announcement was made by Pirates Executive Vice President, General Manager Neal Huntington:

“Words cannot express how much respect and appreciation I have for Clint as a person and a leader. He was the right person at the right time to take on the enormous challenge of leading our Major League team out of an extended losing streak and piloting us to three straight Postseason appearances. We will be forever grateful for his dedication to the Pirates organization on and off the field. This was an extremely difficult decision for us. As an organization, we believe it was time for a managerial change to introduce a new voice and new leadership inside the clubhouse. This has been a challenging season on many levels. We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations at all levels in order to return Postseason baseball to Pittsburgh.”

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting also issued a statement:

“I have a great deal of appreciation for everything Clint has done for the Pittsburgh Pirates and our community. Clint is not only a great baseball man, he is a great family man. His leadership, inspiration, advice and friendship has helped make me a better person, as he has for so many others. It has been an honor to work with him for the past nine seasons.

“While we felt it was time to make a change at the managerial level, I strongly believe that Neal Huntington and the leadership team that he has assembled are the right people to continue to lead our baseball operations department.

“This has easily been the most difficult season of my tenure. Today we announced that we are parting ways with Clint, but make no mistake about it, this is by no means a statement that our shortcomings are solely Clint’s fault. The entire organization is accountable and that begins with me.

“Neal and his leadership team are well into an extensive review of every element of our baseball operations. In addition, as an organization, we need to improve in the ways we connect with our fans.

“It is very clear that we need to and will be better. There is no quick fix, but we are absolutely committed to the task. I believe we can and will achieve it.