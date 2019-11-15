On the same day news broke that Ben Cherington will be the Pirates next general manager, former GM Neal Huntington's right-hand man, assistant GM and vice president Kyle Stark, was let go.
Team president Travis Williams made the announcement.
“On behalf of the organization, I want to thank Kyle for his hard work and dedication for more than a decade of his career,” Williams said. “He was a key part of the baseball operations team that helped bring Postseason baseball back to Pittsburgh. We wish him and his family the best.”
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The move was expected as the Pirates continue to clean house this offseason. A theme of that house cleaning has been to delay firing someone until their new boss is in place, much like how team owner Bob Nutting waited until Williams was hired before they dismissed Huntington in late October.
More firings, departures and restructuring within the front office is expected once Cherington officially takes over.
CLICK HERE to read more from DKpittsburghsports.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Fines, suspensions handed out by NFL following brawl at end of Steelers, Browns
- ‘You could've killed him': Players, analysts react after Steelers' Rudolph hit with helmet
- Women's volleyball season canceled after ‘vulgar' posters found at University of Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Man charged with kidnapping Bethel Park woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
dkpittsburghsports.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}