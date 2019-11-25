PITTSBURGH - While new general manager Ben Cherington has not committed to a rebuild, it certainly is a possibility, if not the expectation. If he does decide to sell, the Mets could make a push for one of the Pirates' best players.
On Saturday, Jon Heyman reported the Mets are interested in Starling Marte.
Related Headlines
Read more from DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after 2 bodies found in Wilkinsburg
- Woman stops to help homeless, pregnant teen crying on side of road
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- VIDEO: Several burglaries reported at off-campus housing in Oakland over last few weeks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}