PITTSBURGH - Nobody would blame you if you're already looking ahead to next year for the Pirates.
Monday, the team released its 2020 schedule, featuring an opening-day matchup on Thursday, March 26, in St. Petersburg, Fla., against the Rays, a trip to Yankee Stadium for a two-game series May 5 and 6, and much more. Interestingly, the Pirates will stick close to their Spring Training home of Bradenton, Fla., for that opening series, as the Rays' Tropicana Field is just a 30-minute drive from LECOM Park.
This marks the fourth straight season the Pirates will open on the road and the third time in four years they have opened against an American League opponent. In 2017, the Pirates lost their opener, 5-3, to the Red Sox in Boston, while in 2018 their opener against the Tigers in Detroit was postponed. When they did take the field at Comerica Park on March 30, the Pirates won, 13-10.
