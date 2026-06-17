Reynolds, Lowe power Pirates past Athletics for bounce-back win

A day after an ugly loss, Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of home runs and Brandon Lowe hit the go-ahead blast to lift the Pirates to a 6-5 win over the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Tuesday night.

Key Moments

The Athletics had runners on first and second with one out and Gregory Soto fell behind Tyler Soderstrom 3-0 before battling back to strike him out looking. Soto then retired Jacob Wilson to end the game.

Player of the Game

Bryan Reynolds homered from each side of the plate for the fourth time in his career. He finished 4 for 5 with two homers, three RBI and three runs. It was his first four-hit game since May 27, 2025 against the Diamondbacks.

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