Pittsburgh Public Schools reports decline in illegal bus passings

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools reports a significant decline in illegal school bus passings during the 2025-26 school year.

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The district released its annual School Bus Safety Report Card on Thursday, highlighting its efforts to improve student safety around stopped school buses.

The district’s fleet of 243 school buses recorded 10,328 stop-arm violations between August 2025 and June 2026 — an average of 0.39 violations per bus per day.

According to last year’s report card, PPS mailed 10,989 notices of violation to drivers.

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“Student safety is our highest responsibility, and this report card shows that our efforts are making a difference,” PPS COO Michael McNamara said. “While we’re encouraged to see illegal passings decline, every violation represents a child placed at risk. This program is helping change driver behavior, increase awareness and create safer conditions for students traveling to and from school.”

Officials reported that only 5.9% of violations were committed by repeat offenders since the program’s inception, indicating that most drivers change their behavior after being cited.

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Pittsburgh Public Schools partnered with BusPatrol in 2023 to equip its school bus fleet with AI-powered school bus safety technology. It’s designed to identify drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses while children are boarding or exiting. Trained staff review video evidence before a citation is issued.

Violations captured through the school bus safety camera program carry a minimum civil penalty of $300.

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“Every reduction in violations represents fewer dangerous encounters between vehicles and children,” said Rick Birt, vice president of government operations and safety at BusPatrol. “Pittsburgh’s results demonstrate what can happen when school leaders, law enforcement, school bus drivers and the community work together toward a common goal. The progress is encouraging, but the mission remains the same: ensuring every child gets to and from school safely.”

The district also identified specific locations where illegal passing remains a persistent concern. The 500 block of 40th Street recorded the highest number of violations at 251 during the school year. The 5500 block of Penn Avenue followed with 243 violations, and the 100 block of PA-837 recorded 207 violations.

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PPS officials connected the report card with the broader National School Bus Safety Call to Action, which was unveiled earlier this year. This national initiative includes recommendations for communities seeking to improve school bus safety, strengthen enforcement and increase public awareness. Each year, more than 39 million drivers illegally pass stopped school buses nationwide, creating dangerous situations for students.

Pennsylvania law requires motorists traveling in both directions to stop when a school bus displays flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, except in limited circumstances involving divided highways.

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