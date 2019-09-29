PITTSBURGH - On a very emotional night honoring Steve Blass and his 60 years with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the team announced that it will be establishing a Pirates Hall of Fame.
The Pirates announced that Blass will be a member of the 2020 inaugural class in recognition of his dedication to the organization.
Blass was the game-winning pitcher in the 1971 World Series and spent his many decades as both a player and a broadcaster.
Blass finished the night by throwing the first pitch to his grandson.
Each season, the Pirates will induct a limited number of members into the club’s Hall of Fame. There will be a permanent display in PNC Park recognizing those selected for the honor.
The Pirates will unveil more details about the Hall of Fame display, the selection process, and how the fans will have a part in it, sometime during the off-season.
Pittsburgh will wrap up the 2019 season on Sunday.
