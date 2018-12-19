6 Pittsburgh Steelers named to AFC Pro Bowl team

Six players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to the AFC Pro Bowl team, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Receiver Antonio Brown; offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey and David Decastro; running back James Conner and defensive lineman Cam Heyward have all been named to the conference’s all-star team.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the absence of second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is having a breakout year, ranking sixth in the NFL in both receiving yards and receptions.
Conner was honored with his first Pro Bowl berth for his own breakout year, when he took full advantage of the opportunity that opened up when superstar running back Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire season in a contract dispute.
Villanueva was honored for the second year in a row, as were Pouncey and DeCastro. The selection is Pouncey's seventh overall and DeCastro's fourth.
Congratulations to our Pro Bowlers! 👏#ProBowl #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/NlpKPRPa5h— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 19, 2018
Brown, who leads the team with 13 touchdown receptions, was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth consecutive year and his seventh time overall.
It's Heyward's second Pro Bowl honor following his selection last year.
Pouncey's twin brother Michael, a center for the Los Angeles Chargers, joins him on the Pro Bowl roster.
