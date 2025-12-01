Aaron Rodgers leaves Steelers game with injury after sack

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The second half didn’t start great for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback was sacked by Joey Bosa from behind, fumbling the ball and allowing the Buffalo Bills to recover it and carry it in for a touchdown.

Rodgers stayed down for a moment, jogged off, and headed to the sideline, shaking his right hand. He then entered the blue medical tent on the sideline. Bosa beat Andrus Peat, who replaced injured starter Broderick Jones at left tackle, to get to Rodgers, who’d done his best to avoid contact up until that point.

Mason Rudolph replaced him as the Steelers headed out for their next offensive series. Rodgers returned to the game after Rudolph threw an interception and the Bills cashed in with a 1-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass to Keon Coleman.

