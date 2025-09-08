Aaron Rodgers nominated for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Award following Steelers win

Aaron Rodgers has been nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Award following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the New York Jets.

Rodgers made a remarkable return to MetLife Stadium, completing 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, achieving a passer rating of 136.7.

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards recognize outstanding performances from quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.

Fans can participate in the voting process by visiting NFL.com/FedEx, using the NFL Mobile App or engaging on the NFL’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

Voting concludes on Wednesday at 3 p.m., and the players with the highest votes will be honored.

If Rodgers wins, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, supporting their efforts to combat food insecurity.

Other nominees for the award include Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Emeka Egbuka, Travis Etienne and Derrick Henry, each recognized for their impressive performances in recent games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group