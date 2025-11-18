Aaron Rodgers not ruled out for Bears game despite wrist injury, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ game on Sunday in Chicago is still up in the air, after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a wrist injury.

Rodgers missed the entire second half of the game against the Bengals.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told us Rodgers was going to be evaluated more Monday morning.

According to our partners at Sports Now Group, team sources confirmed Rodgers has not been ruled out and is pushing to play Sunday in Chicago as he deals with a small fracture in his left wrist.

The injury happened late in the first half of the game. Rodgers was hit and grabbed his left wrist.

He never came out of the locker room in the second half.

According to Adam Schefter, it appears Rodgers has a slight break in his left hand.

NFL media reports the quarterback told some people close to him that he’ll be back soon.

Mike Tomlin expressed his full confidence in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph

Rudolph had this to say:

“Coming back here, like you said, just so much comfortability from the people that you see in the tunnel that work the security, the friendly faces there on the field. It really feels like home, some of the great relationships. It’s very comfortable to come back in, and you just know where everything is. You’ve won games here, and that gives you confidence.”

The Steelers players had the day off today. We are expected to get an update from Tomlin at noon Tuesday on the nature of Rodgers’ injury, and whether he’ll be sidelined.

