PITTSBURGH - All charges were withdrawn Wednesday against Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
Chickillo was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, during which both Chickillo and his girlfriend said they did not wish to pursue the case.
#BREAKING —> ALL charges withdrawn against Anthony Chickillo and his girlfriend, both said they didn’t wish to pursue any further #WPXI pic.twitter.com/mGs7FbTJNG— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) October 30, 2019
According to a police report, Chickillo told police he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument at the Lady Luck Casino, and the argument continued to their hotel room at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
Chickillo told police the argument became physical, resulting in his girlfriend hitting him in the head with her fist and him pushing her to the ground.
Chickillo's girlfriend agreed that the argument started at the casino and continued to the hotel room, according to the police report. She told police Chickillo grabbed her by her biceps and forced her against a wall and door of the hotel room, causing injuries. It was then that she said she punched Chickillo in the head, and that Chickillo threw her to the ground and damaged her cellphone.
After Chickillo’s arrest, the NFL placed him on its Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List, preventing him from playing or practicing with the team.
