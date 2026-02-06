Former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey named commissioner for Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has a new job.

Gainey, who served as a state representative from East Liberty before becoming mayor four years ago, has been named as a commissioner for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Gainey lost his reelection bid to current mayor Corey O’Connor.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulates and ensures the integrity of legalized gambling.

Gainey was appointed by the speaker of the House to replace former state Rep. Frank Dermody.

The new job pays $145,000 per year, but it will also put him on track again for a state pension.

