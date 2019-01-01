PITTSBURGH - The brother of Steelers’ kicker Chris Boswell doesn’t think everyone has the full story on why his brother was placed on the Injured Reserve list before the team’s final game of the season.
Last week, when the team placed Boswell on the IR no explanation or injury was given.
However, on Sunday, Stephen Boswell, Chris’ brother, tweeted that his brother has groin tear and that’s why he was unable to play.
And Chris has a grade 2 tear in his groin, since nobody wanna report it.— Stephen Boswell (@goawayBos) December 30, 2018
Stephen Bowell commented to another tweet saying the injury happened during pregame warmups at the Saints game in Week 16.
Coach Mike Tomlin called it 'discomfort.'
"(Boswell) experienced some discomfort Sunday in the game (against New Orleans)," Tomlin said. "His usual work day is Thursday, so we waited to see the ramifications. He was a full participant (Thursday), but felt some discomfort after, and we thought it was necessary to make a move."
Bowell has taken a lot of criticism this season. He missed 7 field goals this season and 5 extra points.
He signed a 5-year extension before the season worth nearly $20 million dollars.
