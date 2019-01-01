  • 49ers Kittle reaches out to Antonio Brown on social media day after unflattering report

    Updated:

    We’re just two days into the Steelers off-season and it appears at least one NFL player is trying to court Antonio Brown away from the black and gold.

    George Kittle, a tight end for the 49ers, tweeted at Brown early Tuesday morning, “Sup?”

    Related Headlines

    Brown responded less than 30 minutes later with a starry-eyed emoji.

    Brown has been in the news at lot during the 2018 season, not for his accomplishments on the field, but for his troubles off of it.

    An unflattering report Monday said Brown didn’t play during Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals not because of his knew but rather because of a rift with Ben Roethlisberger.

    Brown is under contract with the Steelers through the 2021 season.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories