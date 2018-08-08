Colorado youth football league honored with inaugural Chuck Noll Award

The South JeffCo Mustangs from Littleton, Colorado are the winners of the Chuck Noll Hall of Fame Game for Life Award.
The group will be presented with a $10,000 check from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation.
The award, established last summer, recognizes 50 youth football leagues around the country for their commitment to coaching education; best practices in player safety; teaching lessons about how to win rather than emphasizing winning; and nurturing a culture that celebrates preparation, discipline, accountability and respect through the fun and fitness of football and how it applies to success beyond the field.
Former NFL player Merril Hoge created the award to celebrate the legacy of Noll, the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who transformed the Pittsburgh Steelers from a downtrodden franchise to one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 members of Hill District gang indicted on federal RICO charges
- Amazon hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions
- Ohio mother who died of drug overdose was ‘thrown away like a bag of trash,' family says
- VIDEO: Great White Shark Jumps Out of Water at Researcher's Feet
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}