Detroit prosecutor weighs in on DK Metcalf fan incident

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Charges will not be brought against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for shoving a fan at Ford Field in Detroit last December, the Wayne County, Michigan prosecutors’ office told the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Police investigated the incident that saw Metcalf shove Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, after Kennedy was verbally accosting Metcalf from the stands. A warrant request was made in January, but it does not appear that legal proceedings will continue.

“The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game,” the office of Wayne County prosector Kym Wilson told the Free Press.

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