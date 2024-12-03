Diontae Johnson apparently benched by Ravens, Harbaugh mum on details

BALTIMORE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

In a perplexing turn of events, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was dressed and ready to play for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, yet he never saw a single snap. Despite being available and even watching from the sidelines as the Ravens’ offense struggled, Johnson remained on the bench—even after starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman left the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. The decision to leave Johnson out of the game, especially with an injury to Bateman creating an opening at wide receiver, has raised a flurry of questions surrounding the wideout’s status with the Ravens.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, when asked about Johnson’s surprising omission after the game, was cryptic, offering little insight.

“I’m not really ready to comment on that right now,” Harbaugh said. “I will be, just don’t have enough information right now to talk about that.” The vague response left many speculating about what could be behind Johnson’s absence, with theories ranging from tactical reasons to potential internal issues.

