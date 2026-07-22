Former coach helped Aaron Rodgers reunite with family

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

On Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s been estranged from his parents and close family for more than a decade, posted a series of photos on Instagram with his loved ones.

Rodgers captioned the post, “Another bonding week #fam.”

Ian O’Connor, the author of “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” revealed on X that Rodgers and his family had been working towards reconciliation for a while.

Rodgers’ parents were in attendance for his induction into Pleasant Valley High School Hall of Fame in April.

“Rodgers invited parents Ed & Darla to his Pleasant Valley High School Hall of Fame induction in April & introduced them to the crowd to applause, thanked them for their support,” O’Connor wrote. “In my book, Rodgers spoke of embracing his father at the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2023 and expressing their love for each other and called it “a special moment,” first time they had contact in nearly 9 years. That opened the door. At the time Rodgers called a reconciliation “definitely possible” and a matter of timing. The timing was right last night for the Steelers quarterback to make it public with his photos on Instagram.

O’Connor also revealed that Rodgers’ junior college coach at Butte, Craig Rigsbee, played a big factor in the four-time NFL MVP reuniting with his family.

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