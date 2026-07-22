Shake Shack sets opening date for Cranberry location as regional expansion continues

Shake Shack is set to open its doors in Cranberry next week.

The fast casual smash burger chain first announced plans to open the location in October of last year, taking over space in the Streets of Cranberry development. The chain is taking over space that previously housed a Houlihan’s location, which closed in 2023, shortly before the shopping center was purchased by Herky Pollock’s Streets of Cranberry LP and Regional Development Partners. A spokesperson for Shake Shack confirmed that the 20406 Route 19 location is now set to open on Tuesday, July 28. The opening comes as the company recently debuted a limited-time specialty menu inspired by the West Coast.

Shake Shack was first launched as a kiosk by New York restauranteur Danny Meyer as part of a redevelopment of the city’s Madison Square Park. The success of the original concept led to an expansion across New York City and eventually the world. It first made its way to Pittsburgh in 2024, when it opened a location in the Strip District the same day that a Pittsburgh-native became the company’s CEO. The chain has expanded its presence in the region considerably since then, opening standalone locations in the East End and in North Fayette, near the Mall at Robinson, as well as in the Ross Park Mall’s food court and the former McDonald’s space in the Pittsburgh International Airport.

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