NWS says tornado touched down in Butler County

PROSPECT, Pa. — The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Butler County on Tuesday.

The NWS said the storm touched down briefly on the 100 block of Bauder School Road in Muddy Creek Township, near Prospect.

They used video evidence to confirm the storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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