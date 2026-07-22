Search warrant on City of Pittsburgh to stay sealed for another 30 days

PITTSBURGH — The search warrant served on the City of Pittsburgh back in March will remain sealed for another 30 days.

11 Investigates learned the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office filed another extension, and it was signed by Jude Rangos.

DA Stephen Zappala served that sealed search warrant on City Hall back in March. He later confirmed that he was looking at no-bid contracts and COVID relief funds handled by former Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>District attorney speaks out on search warrant for former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s records

He requested dozens of documents and contracts from City Hall.

Gainey has denied any wrongdoing.

Zappala previously told Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he expects to file criminal charges in the case, though he declined to elaborate any further.

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