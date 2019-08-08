PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule kicks off Friday night when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field.
A lot has changed since last season and there are plenty of pregame activities for fans to enjoy to get back into football season.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive sports alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
What time should I get there?
- 2:30 p.m.: Parking lots open
- 3:30 p.m.: Stage AE Tailgate open and Art Rooney Avenue experiences begin
- 4:30 p.m.: Will Call ticket window, Gate B, opens
- 5:30 p.m.: All gates open and FedEx Great Hall live music begins
- 6 p.m.: Kevin Greene meet and greet in Ford Fan Zone and Steelers Nation Unite Parade from Stage AE to the stadium
- 7:15 p.m.: On-field performance by Bill Camp's Flying Dogs
- 7:30 p.m.: National anthem performed by Lyndsey Smith before kickoff
Who's ready for some 🏈⁉️ pic.twitter.com/oOm7Kc6HPG— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 8, 2019
What can I bring?
Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags, but if you have to, bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and be more than 12 inches long by 6 inches wide by 12 inches deep. The NFL sells clear plastic tote bags HERE or at all Steelers Sideline Stores. You can get more information about the bag policy HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
What is there to do before the game starts?
Fans are encouraged to stop by Stage AE, the Official Tailgate Zone of the Steelers. Admission is free and the doors open at 3:30 p.m. The Tim Vitullo Band will be performing on the outdoor stage.
Fans will be able to participate in Steelers prize giveaways, including autographed items and a "jersey upgrade," in which one fan can exchange their used jersey for a brand-new Steelers jersey. Food and drink specials will be available during the tailgate.
The Steeline Drumline will lead a Steelers Nation Unite Parade from Stage AE to the stadium approximately 60 minutes before kickoff.
There are other free activities along Art Rooney Avenue, including a meet-and-greet with Steely McBeam, photo opportunities, Gameday Live Tents and the chance to win various prizes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}