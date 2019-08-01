0 Potato Patch fries make their way to Heinz Field, among other new features

PITTSBURGH - It's almost football season, and with football season comes new additions at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field.

PHOTOS: What's new at Heinz Field for 2019

To get everything ready to go, Heinz Field gave a tour of all the new changes and samples of new food being featured -- including Kennywood's iconic Potato Patch Fries.

New tacos will also be on the menu.

“I want to ensure that people are going to come here and enjoy the game but they also have the comfort of food,” executive chef Jason Whitecotton said.

>>> RELATED: New things to see, eat at PNC Park announced ahead of opening day

Heinz Field is entering its 19th NFL and NCAA season, and in addition to the food, it will be undergoing renovations to some attractions, including the interior of the FedEx Great Hall.

Using the Steelers app, augmented reality features can be enjoyed at the Super Bowl trophies. When phones are held up to the trophies, videos from that season can be watched.

There’s a similar feature at the Terrible Towel wall.

If you’re not at the game, the app can be used to stream it in the Pittsburgh area.

High above Heinz Field, new lights will make things brighter.

“We have 440 new LED light bulbs towering above the stadium,” communications manager Nick Sero said. “So, during the year, we'll be able to have all kinds of really cool entertainment components.”

As for tickets, Heinz Field is aiming to stop it entirely. Fans will want to make sure tickets are on their smartphones -- not just a screenshot, but downloaded. Those who don’t have a smartphone can still get tickets by calling the ticket office.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.