Hines Ward, Troy Polamalu part of new football league

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu are part of the new Alliance of American Football.

    Television and film producer Charlie Ebersol will serve as co-founder and CEO of the league, which will debut on Feb. 9, 2019, the week after the NFL's Super Bowl. Bill Polian, a former NFL general manager and current analyst for ESPN, is also a co-founder of the nascent league.

    "The Alliance of American Football represents a fundamental shift in the way we approach professional sports," said Ebersol. "We believe fans and players are what's most important, so our approach is simple -- we've created an alliance where fans and players share in the success of their teams."

    Polamalu will oversee the player side of the league. Ward will serve as an adviser, along with Dick Ebersol and former NFL player Justin Tuck.

    Some differences between the new league and the NFL:

    Player Safety

    • Kickoffs are eliminated, allowing the offense to start on the 25 yard line.
    • In place of the onside kick, the trailing team will receive the ball on its own 35 yard line, facing fourth down and 10.

    Fan Experience

    • A shorter play clock is instituted with fewer commercial breaks in the interest of shortening the game's total time.
    • Extra point is eliminated, requiring two-point conversions after every touchdown.

     
     

