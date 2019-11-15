The Steelers not only lost a football game Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, they suffered a bevy of serious injuries, as well.
Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson were knocked out of the 21-7 loss to the Browns with concussions from helmet-to-helmet hits, while running back James Conner aggravated a shoulder injury that had kept him out of the previous two games.
