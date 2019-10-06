PITTSBURGH - Quarterback Mason Rudolph has been released from hospital after being concussed during Sunday's game against the Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph was allowed to go home from the hospital tonight after being concussed earlier in the day, per source. Rudolph now is resting at home and will be in the NFL’s concussion protocol, a best-case scenario after the hit he took from Ravens’ S Earl Thomas.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019
Schefter said Rudolph is now resting at home and will be in the NFL's concussion protocol.
We're following the latest on Rudolph's injury, tonight on 11 at 11 after Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers were facing third-and-11 at the Pittsburgh 12 midway through the third quarter when Rudolph dropped back to pass. The play broke down and Rudolph scrambled to his left and stepped up field. He flicked the ball to teammate James Washington just before the crown of Thomas' helmet hit Rudolph under the chin. Rudolph fell to the ground and lay on the field motionless for several minutes while several teammates became visibly upset as the stadium fell silent.
The scene of players on both sides going down to one knee while a medical team attended to Rudolph was eerily similar to the on-field reaction in Cincinnati in December, 2017 when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier sustained a spinal injury.
After being helped off the field by trainers during the game, Rudolph was evaluated briefly and then taken to nearby Allegheny General Hospital to be treated.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Ben Roethlisberger fined by NFL for wearing Apple Watch on sideline
- These local high schools sent the most grads to Harvard, Princeton & MIT
- Popular South Hills diner closing after nearly 40 years
- VIDEO: $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}