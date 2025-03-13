Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph returning to Steelers with 2-year-deal, report says

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph is returning to the Steel City.

The former backup quarterback has agreed to a 2-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million guranteed to return to the Steelers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Garafolo said that Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the Titans, but was motivated to come back to Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

