Mason Rudolph returning to Steelers with 2-year-deal, report says

PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph is returning to the Steel City.

The former backup quarterback has agreed to a 2-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million guranteed to return to the Steelers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Garafolo said that Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the Titans, but was motivated to come back to Pittsburgh.

