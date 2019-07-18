Count Mike Tomlin among those amazed by Ryan Shazier's recovery.
Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December of 2017 against the Bengals, and in the immediate aftermath, many wondered if he would ever walk again.
Related Headlines
Since then, however, Shazier has remained steadfast in his goals.
Read a full version of this story from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty Pittsburgh officer shot while visiting friends has died
- 9-year-old electrocuted in family's backyard pool by broken underwater light
- Florida man makes sign after panhandler rejects his job offer
- VIDEO: Security concerns rise as FaceApp, 'aged' photos gain popularity
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}