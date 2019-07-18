  • Mike Tomlin calls Ryan Shazier's wedding ‘surreal moment'

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Count Mike Tomlin among those amazed by Ryan Shazier's recovery.

    Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December of 2017 against the Bengals, and in the immediate aftermath, many wondered if he would ever walk again.

    Related Headlines

    Since then, however, Shazier has remained steadfast in his goals.

    Read a full version of this story from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories