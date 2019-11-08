  • James Conner officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rams

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

    The team tweeted the updated at 3 p.m. Friday, just more than 48 hours before kickoff.

    Conner has dealing shoulder injury for several weeks, he also missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Backup running back Benny Snell is also out with a knee injury.

    Juju Smith-Schuster, another offensive weapon for QB Mason Rudolph, is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

