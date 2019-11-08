PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The team tweeted the updated at 3 p.m. Friday, just more than 48 hours before kickoff.
Conner has dealing shoulder injury for several weeks, he also missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Backup running back Benny Snell is also out with a knee injury.
Juju Smith-Schuster, another offensive weapon for QB Mason Rudolph, is listed as questionable with a foot injury.
GAME STATUS: https://t.co/YZzsoYohis pic.twitter.com/LpXgspguWs— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Person flown to hospital with fractured skull after robbery at off-campus Slippery Rock apartment
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}