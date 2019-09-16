PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is done for the 2019 season, according to team officials. He has an elbow injury and will require surgery.
Fellow Pittsburgh Steelers teammates Juju Smith-Schuster and Joe Haden were reacting to the news on social media.
Prayers up to my guy Ben on his upcoming surgery. So sad to hear the news, but we’re gonna hold it down for you ✊🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Neje7pNzZq— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 16, 2019
Prayers up 7! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jAzjtAk6NX— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 16, 2019
According to the Associated Press, backup QB Mason Rudolph said after the loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks that he is ready to step up.
"I am completely confident in myself, being a leader on the team and playing games," Rudolph said. "That's what it all comes down to. If (Roethlisberger is out a while), I'm ready to roll."
Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Rudolph is in his 2nd year with the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oklahoma State University, leading the program as the winningest quarterback in school history.
