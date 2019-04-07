PITTSBURGH - Ryan Shazier has had a long recovery since being temporarily paralyzed during a hit in 2017, but on Sunday he posted a new video showing the leaps and bounds forward he's made.
On Dec. 4, 2017 Shazier was hit hard and injured. He was carted off the field unable to move his legs. Doctors discovered that he had suffered a spinal contusion.
Three days later he underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since.
Sunday, Shazier posted a video showing himself jumping onto a box that appears to be about two feet tall with the caption "DEDICATION = HARDWORK + PATIENCE."
There's still a long way to go for Shazier and his recovery, but the linebacker has said he hopes to return to football eventually.
