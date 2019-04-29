PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the physically unable to perform list.
Shazier continues to recover from a spinal injury that ended his season in 2017. He suffered the injury during the Dec. 4 game against the Cincinnati Bangals.
The Steelers have tolled Shazier's contract, which means he will be paid a salary based on his number of years in the NFL, and this year will count toward that total.
Shazier, the team’s first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has shared his progress via social media throughout the process and while he has gained inspiration from others, he has also provided inspiration to others.
“I definitely want to play,” said Shazier during a media tour during Super Bowl in January. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go. I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”
RELATED:
- Steelers trade up to draft linebacker Bush
- Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- Ryan Shazier to remain on Steelers roster for 2019 season
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}