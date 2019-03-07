PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have made no moves involving wide receiver Antonio Brown, but on Thursday they signed tow deals with other players on the team.
First, the Steelers signed a new three-year deal that will keep him with the team through 2021.
According to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Pouncey's deal averages $11 million annually, which would make the Pro-Bowl center the highest paid player at his position.
BREAKING: The Steelers have signed Maurkice Pouncey to a 3-year deal worth $11 million per year according to @AdamSchefter— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 7, 2019
The Steelers also signed guard Ramon Foster to a new two-year contract, the financial terms of which were not disclosed.
Both players played all 16 games of last season for the Steelers.
