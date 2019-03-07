  • Steelers make Pouncey highest paid center in NFL, also re-sign Foster at guard

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have made no moves involving wide receiver Antonio Brown, but on Thursday they signed tow deals with other players on the team.

    First, the Steelers signed a new three-year deal that will keep him with the team through 2021.

    According to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Pouncey's deal averages $11 million annually, which would make the Pro-Bowl center the highest paid player at his position.

    The Steelers also signed guard Ramon Foster to a new two-year contract, the financial terms of which were not disclosed.

    Both players played all 16 games of last season for the Steelers.

