PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers said players will wear special patches on the back of their helmets in honor of WR coach Darryl Drake.
We will wear this decal on our helmets this season in honor of Coach Darryl Drake. pic.twitter.com/bj6JZhH0aU— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2019
The Steelers second-year coach died suddenly while the team was at St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp.
Drake had previously coached at the college level and with two other NFL programs before coming to Pittsburgh.
We Love You Coach Drake 🙏🏾❗️ https://t.co/iK7pAns2IC— Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) August 17, 2019
