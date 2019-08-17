  • Steelers to wear special helmet patches to honor WR coach who died

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers said players will wear special patches on the back of their helmets in honor of WR coach Darryl Drake.

    The Steelers second-year coach died suddenly while the team was at St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp. 

    Drake had previously coached at the college level and with two other NFL programs before coming to Pittsburgh.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories